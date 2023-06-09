Daily Dividend Report: ODC,AMAT,CL,ABT,PM

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America yesterday declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.29 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.218 per share of the Company's Class B Stock, an approximate 4% increase for both classes of stock. The dividends declared will be payable on August 25, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974. This declaration marks the twentieth consecutive year Oil-Dri has increased dividends. Based on the increased declared dividend and today's closing price of $40.55, the dividend yield on Common Stock is 2.9%.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 24, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. On March 13, 2023, Applied announced a 23.1-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 to $0.32 per share along with a new share repurchase authorization enabling Applied to buyback an additional $10 billion of its shares over time. The first $0.32 dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on August 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 21, 2023. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 51 cents per share. This marks the 398th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2023. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on July 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 22, 2023.

