For the fourth consecutive year, Mueller Industries, has announced a double digit increase to its quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.20 per share, to be paid on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024. This represents a 33 percent increase over the 2023 quarterly dividend.

Steel Dynamics today announced that the company's board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per common share, or 8% increase over the company's 2023 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2024 and is payable on or about April 14, 2024.

Public Storage announced today that on February 23, 2024, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2024.

On February 23, 2024, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.45 per share, payable April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

Vistra announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximate 9% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its first quarter 2023 dividend. The common dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of March 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be March 19, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MLI,STLD,PSA,RJF,VST

