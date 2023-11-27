Daily Dividend Report: ITRN,GLPI,GNTX,UCBI,AGI

Ituran Location and Control announced that the Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share, totaling approximately US$5 million. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2023. The Company will pay the dividend out on January 4, 2024 net of taxes at the rate of 25%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.73 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023. The fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend was $0.705 per share of the Company's common stock.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable January 17, 2024, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

United Community Banks, reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 5, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 14 consecutive years during which time $324 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $40 million thus far in 2023. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2023.

