Ingles Markets yesterday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 12, 2023, to all shareholders of record on January 6, 2023.

James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank , has announced that the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.09 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 17, 2023 and will be paid on February 10, 2023.

Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares, the parent company of United Security Bank, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IMKTA,PBHC,MU,UBFO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.