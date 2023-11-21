Daily Dividend Report: HRL,TAC,ORI,ADI,PEG

The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a 3 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 58th consecutive annual dividend increase. The annual dividend on the common stock of the Corporation was raised to $1.13 per share from $1.10 per share. The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 28.25 cents a share to be paid on Feb. 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 16, 2024. The Feb. 15 payment will be the 382nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

The TransAlta Board of Directors has approved a $0.02 annualized increase to the common share dividend, or 9 per cent increase, and declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share to be payable on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023. The quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share represents an annualized dividend of $0.24 per common share.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 24.5 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023. That brings the full year's cash dividend to 98 cents per share compared to 92 cents paid in 2022. 2023 marks the 42nd consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 82nd year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

The Analog Devices Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.57 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2023. All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023.

