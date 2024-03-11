Daily Dividend Report: AMAT,EGP,STRW,NFG

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.32 to $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2024. Today's announcement marks the seventh consecutive year that Applied has raised its dividend. In March 2023, Applied announced a 23.1-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 to $0.32 per share and indicated its intention to increase the dividend at an accelerated rate over the next several years, which would double the previous dividend per share. With the increase announced today, Applied has grown its quarterly dividend paid per share at a 15-percent compound annual growth rate over the past 10 years.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 per share payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on March 28, 2024. This dividend is the 177th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.08 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 28 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 12 years.

Strawberry Fields REIT today announced that on March 8, 2024 its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Dividend will be payable in cash on March 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2024.

National Fuel Gas Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 49.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business March 28, 2024.

