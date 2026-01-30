ExxonMobil declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.03 per share, payable on March 10, 2026, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 12, 2026. The company increased its fourth-quarter dividend by 4% and has grown its annual dividend-per-share for 43 consecutive years.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.

FIS—, a global leader in financial services technology, announced a 10 percent increase to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.44 per common share. The dividend is payable March 24, 2026, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on March 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab declared a 5 cent, or 19%, increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable February 27, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026. Co-Chairman Walt Bettinger commented, "This dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to continue to drive profitable growth through-the-cycle as we advance our `Through Clients' Eyes' strategy."

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of Otis' common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: XOM,AAPL,FIS,SCHW,OTIS

