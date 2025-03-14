Daily Dividend Report: WPC,WPM,UDR,KR,TEL

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.890 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.56 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

Wheaton Precious Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2025 of US$0.165 per common share, a 6.5% increase from the fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The Company declared record dividends during 2024, totaling US$0.62 per common share. The first quarterly cash dividend for 2025 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on April 1, 2025 and will be distributed on or about April 11, 2025. The ex-dividend trading date is April 1, 2025.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.43 per share, payable in cash on April 30, 2025 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 10, 2025. The April 30, 2025 dividend will be the 210th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock. As previously disclosed in February, the Company's annualized common dividend of $1.72 per share in 2025 represents a 1.2% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.70 per share in 2024.

Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share to be paid on June 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13.5% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

TE Connectivity announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per ordinary share, payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2025. This payment represents a 9% increase from the $0.65 per ordinary share quarterly dividend paid to shareholders on March 7.

