Daily Dividend Report: WOR,GBCI,MKC,CMC,MRP

The Worthington Enterprises board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, which represents an increase of $0.01 per share or 5% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026. The company has paid a quarterly dividend since its initial public offering in 1968.

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 23, 2026, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 165 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2026, to owners of record on July 7, 2026.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share on its common stocks, payable July 20, 2026, to shareholders of record July 6, 2026. This is the 102nd year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Today, June 24, 2026, the board of directors of CMC declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 247th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2026.

Millrose Properties, the homesite option platform for residential homebuilders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $127.9 million, or $0.77, per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2026.

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