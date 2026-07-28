Daily Dividend Report: WMB,PFG,WELL,VMI,LNG

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.525 per share, or $2.10 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Sept. 28, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 11, 2026. This is a 5% increase from Williams' 2025 quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Principal Financial Group announced a third quarter cash dividend of $0.84 per share to holders of common shares. This represents a 2-cent increase over second quarter of 2026 and an 8% increase over the prior year quarter. The third quarter dividend will be payable on September 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2026.

On July 27, 2026, the Welltower Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $0.85 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on August 20, 2026 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2026, will be the 221st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Valmont— Industries, a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share payable on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2026. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $3.08 per share.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per common share payable on August 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2026.

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