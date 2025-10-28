Daily Dividend Report: WMB,LLY,LNG,HUM,ALB

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2.00 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Dec. 29, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 12, 2025. This is a 5.3% increase from Williams' 2024 quarterly dividend of $0.4750 per share. illiams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1.50 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per common share, an increase of over 10% from the prior quarter, payable on November 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2025.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 26, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announced today that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62, is payable January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of December 12, 2025.

