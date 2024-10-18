Daily Dividend Report: WEC,LECO,SLB,ED,KO

The board of directors of WEC Energy Group today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 83.50 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2024. This marks the 329th consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5.6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.75 per share, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.

On October 17, 2024, SLB's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on January 9, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 4, 2024.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 83 cents a share on its common stock, payable December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2024.

Coca-Cola declared a regular quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per common share, payable Dec. 16 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Nov. 29.

