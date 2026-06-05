The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 70.75 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the prior quarter's dividend rate. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 3, 2026 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per common share, payable on August 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per ordinary share, or $4.20 per share annualized. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2026. Since March of 2020, Trane Technologies has raised the quarterly dividend by more than 98 percent. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Carrier Global, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2026 to shareowners of record at the close of business on July 21, 2026.

Douglas Dynamics, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The declared dividend will be paid on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VZ,AXP,TT,CARR,PLOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.