Vontier, a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on September 26, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 5, 2024.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter 2024 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.051902 per unit, payable on September 16, 2024, to unit holders of record on August 30, 2024.

Apple Hospitality REIT, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VTR,EXR,WHR,PBT,APLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.