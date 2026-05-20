Daily Dividend Report: UVV,MAA,SPGI,NOC,ADI

Universal, a global business-to-business agriproducts company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of eighty-three cents per share on the common shares of the Company, payable August 3, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2026. This increase indicates an annualized rate of $3.32 per common share and a yield of approximately 6.1% based on the $54.46 per share closing price on May 18, 2026.

Mid-America Apartment Communities today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.53 per share of common stock to be paid on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2026. This announcement represents the 130th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company. MAA has never reduced or suspended its quarterly common dividend payment in its over 30-year history as a public company.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 29, 2026. The annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.47 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2026. Northrop Grumman continues to execute a disciplined capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in the manufacturing capabilities and capacity needed to deliver differentiating technologies quickly for our customers.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2026.

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