Daily Dividend Report: TXT,CLX,DCI,MSA,ETR

The Board of Directors of Textron today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock. All dividends will be paid on October 1, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2026.

Clorox announced that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.24 to $1.25 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2026.

Donaldson announced its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable August 31st, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 17th, 2026. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2025 marked the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 70 years.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety today declared a third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share on common stock, payable September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Entergy's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 13, 2026. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

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