Daily Dividend Report: TSI,ZDGE,VZ,AXP,TT

The TCW Group, a leading global investment firm, announced today that the TCW Strategic Income Fund has declared a monthly distribution of $0.0283 per share payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026.

Zedge, a company that builds and operates creator communities serving 20 million monthly active users, today announced its Board of Directors approved a $2.0 million increase to the existing share repurchase authorization for its Class B common stock. This new authorization adds to the previously approved $5.0 million share repurchase authorization, under which the Company has bought back almost 1.5 million shares of its class B common stock for approximately $4.8 million as of June 4, 2026. The Board of Directors also approved payment of the Company's $0.02 quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on June 30, 2026 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2026.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications had declared a quarterly dividend of 70.75 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the prior quarter's dividend rate. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 3, 2026 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per common share, payable on August 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per ordinary share, or $4.20 per share annualized. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2026. Since March of 2020, Trane Technologies has raised the quarterly dividend by more than 98 percent. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

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