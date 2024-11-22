T-Mobile announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2025.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.67 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

The next cash dividend for NetApp of $0.52 per share is to be paid on January 22, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2025.

Southwest Airlines Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26, 2024, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on January 16, 2025.

Stellar Bancorp announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock payable on December 31, 2024, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. This is an increase of $0.01 per share from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.13 per common share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,YUM,NTAP,LUV,STEL

