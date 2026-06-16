T-Mobile US announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.02 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2026.

EPR Properties today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.31 per common share is payable July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.72 per common share.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.06 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2026 of its Common Shares. The dividend is to be paid on July 17, 2026.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance today announced the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $3.75 per share of common stock, which is payable on July 15, 2026 to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2026.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 of $0.70 per common share payable on or about July 15, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,EPR,CPT,ARI,LXP

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