Daily Dividend Report: SPGI,AIT,KFY,RITM,UTG

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2026. The annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.55 per share that will be payable on July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 6, 2026. "We are pleased to announce another quarterly cash dividend," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "This decision underscores the strength and resilience of our business. Also reflecting our continued commitment to a balanced approach to capital allocation and delivering long-term value for shareholders is our purchase of 1.2 million shares during the quarter, bringing total FY'26 buybacks to 1.8 million shares."

Rithm Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter 2026 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter 2026. The second quarter common stock dividend is payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is pleased to announce today a 5% increase in its annual distribution to $2.52, to be paid monthly at the rate of $0.21 per common share. This is the fourteenth increase of the distribution since the Fund's inception in February 2004. The increased dividend rate represents an annualized distribution rate of 6.12% based on the current market price. As of June 17, 2026, the Fund's market price was $41.18 per share and its net asset value was $41.86 per share.

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