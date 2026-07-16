Daily Dividend Report: SON,KO,FUL,PPG,CNP,OKE

The Board of Directors of Sonoco, a mid-cap value global packaging company, has declared a $0.54 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend is payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026. According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 405th consecutive quarter dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has increased its annual dividend for 43 consecutive years. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on July 14, 2026, the Company dividend provides an approximate 4.0% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola announced the election of a new company officer and the approval of the company's regular quarterly dividend. The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of 53 cents per common share, payable Oct. 1 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Sept. 15.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2450 per share of common stock, payable on August 13, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2026. H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 58 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of PPG today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share, payable Sept. 11 to shareholders of record Aug. 10. This marks the company's 512th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

CenterPoint Energy's Board of Directors yesterday declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2400 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2026. This represents a $0.0100 increase over the April 2026 declared dividend per share and in line with CenterPoint's targeted annual dividend per share growth rate of 6%.

The board of directors of ONEOK today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $4.28 per share. The dividend is payable Aug. 14, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 3, 2026.

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