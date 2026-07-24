Daily Dividend Report: SCHW,BAC,LHX,FIX,AUB,SWK,FMC

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable August 28, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2026.

Bank of America today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.32 per share, up $0.04 from the prior quarter, an increase of 14%. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 4, 2026.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per common share, payable Sept. 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 4, 2026.

Comfort Systems USA, a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, which is a $0.10 increase from the Company's most recent dividend, on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. common stock. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Atlantic Union Bankshares has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, which is the same as the second quarter of 2026 and a $0.03, or an 8.8%, increase from the dividend in the third quarter of 2025. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $42.34 on July 22, 2026, the dividend yield is approximately 3.5%. The common stock dividend is payable on August 21, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026.

Stanley Black & Decker, a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.84 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

FMC announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share, payable on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

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