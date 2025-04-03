Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2025.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.60 per share. The dividend will be payable May 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 16, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share, or $3.76 per share annualized. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate voting and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.014 per share to US$0.0154 per share, will be paid on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2025.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5075 per share payable on May 15, 2025, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2025. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 318 consecutive quarters since 1946. Alliant Energy is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,PNC,TT,GFL,LNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.