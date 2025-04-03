Markets
SBUX

Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,PNC,TT,GFL,LNT

April 03, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2025.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.60 per share. The dividend will be payable May 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 16, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share, or $3.76 per share annualized. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate voting and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.014 per share to US$0.0154 per share, will be paid on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2025.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5075 per share payable on May 15, 2025, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2025. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 318 consecutive quarters since 1946. Alliant Energy is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,PNC,TT,GFL,LNTVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,PNC,TT,GFL,LNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
PNC
TT
GFL
LNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.