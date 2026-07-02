Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.0169 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2026. The cash dividend will be paid on July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2026.

On July 1, 2026, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.225 per share payable September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.90 per share.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.48 per share, up $0.01, or 2.13% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on July 20, 2026 to shareholders of record as of July 13, 2026. Bank OZK h

China Yuchai International, announced today that a cash dividend of US$0.87 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been declared by its Board of Directors. The cash dividend will be paid on July 28, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2026

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,GFL,UMH,OZK,CYD

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