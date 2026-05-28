Daily Dividend Report: RY,SEIC,TD,UHS,CTO

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 12 cents, or seven per cent, to $1.76 per share, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments on May 27, 2026 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.52 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 8, 2026, with a payment date of June 16, 2026.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of one dollar and twelve cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending July 31, 2026, payable on and after July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

Universal Health Services announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on June 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2026.

CTO Realty Growth announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The Common Stock Cash Dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 7.4% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on May 26, 2026. The Common Stock Cash Dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2026, and the ex-dividend date for the Common Stock Cash Dividend is June 11, 2026.

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