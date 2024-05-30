Daily Dividend Report: RY,DE,DG,CM,AGI

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents, or three per cent, to $1.42 per share, payable on and after August 23, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2024.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable August 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 28, 2024.

On May 28, 2024, the Dollar General's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before July 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2024.

CIBC announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.90 per share on common shares for the quarter ending July 31, 2024 payable on July 29, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 15 consecutive years during which time $344 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $20 million thus far in 2024. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2024.

