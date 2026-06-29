RTX announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 73 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2026 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Rithm Property Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2026 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. The second quarter common stock dividend is payable on July 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of July 7, 2026.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 16, 2026, to all shareholders of record on July 9, 2026.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 24, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

Marvell Technology, last week announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, including preferred stock on an as converted to common stock basis, payable on July 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of July 10, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RTX,RPT,IMKTA,LEN,MRVL

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