Markets
RTX

Daily Dividend Report: RTX,RPT,IMKTA,LEN,MRVL

June 29, 2026 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

RTX announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 73 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2026 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Rithm Property Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2026 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. The second quarter common stock dividend is payable on July 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of July 7, 2026.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 16, 2026, to all shareholders of record on July 9, 2026.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 24, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

Marvell Technology, last week announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, including preferred stock on an as converted to common stock basis, payable on July 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of July 10, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: RTX,RPT,IMKTA,LEN,MRVLVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RTX,RPT,IMKTA,LEN,MRVL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
RPT
IMKTA
LEN
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.