Daily Dividend Report: RRC,FMC,VZ,LHX,ARE

RANGE RESOURCES today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter. A dividend of $0.09 per common share is payable on March 28, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. This represents a 12.5% increase to Range's quarterly cash dividend and provides an annualized dividend of $0.36 per share.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on April 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has approved an increase in the company's per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.16 to $1.20. The increase commences with the dividend for the first quarter of the year, payable March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2025. The dividend corresponds to an increase in the annualized rate from $4.64 to $4.80. "This dividend increase represents our 24th consecutive annual dividend increase and is part of our previously announced plan to further prioritize the return of cash to shareholders," said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, L3Harris.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending March 31, 2025 of $5.24 per common share represents an increase of 22 cents, or 4 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RRC,FMC,VZ,LHX,ARE

