The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Sept. 10, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 18, 2025.

Flexsteel Industries, announced its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable July 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2025. The $0.20 per share quarterly dividend is an increase of over 17% from the previous quarterly dividend. Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 334th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Dynex Capital announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock for June 2025. The Common dividend is payable on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2025.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share payable on July 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2025.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share, a 1.8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.12. The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 13, 2025. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 232nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2025 is on track to be the 54th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROK,FLXS,DX,ROP,TGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.