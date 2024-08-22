Daily Dividend Report: RJF,SSNC,NOC,ROST,EFX

On August 21, 2024, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.45 per share, payable October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.

SS&C Technologies Holdings today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.25 per share, up from $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable September 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business September 3, 2024.

Ross Stores announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3675 per common share, payable on September 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 10, 2024.

Equifax today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

