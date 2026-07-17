Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,WEC,BSET,JBL,VLO,ED,OMC

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, payable on September 24, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2026.

The board of directors of WEC Energy Group today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95.25 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on Aug. 14, 2026. This marks the 336th consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

Bassett Furniture Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

Jabil today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2026. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2026. Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2026.

Consolidated Edison, declared a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents a share on its common stock, payable September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Omnicom declared a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 9, 2026 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2026.

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