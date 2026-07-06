Daily Dividend Report: PNC,LNN,PS,TEX,MMS

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $2.00 per share, an increase of $0.30 per share, or 18%, from the second quarter dividend of $1.70 per share. The dividend will be payable Aug. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 20, 2026.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026. This quarterly cash dividend rate represents a three percent increase to the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.37 per share. The new annual indicated rate is $1.52 per share, up from the previous annual indicated rate of $1.48 per share.

Pershing Square today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.122 per share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2026, payable on July 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 13, 2026. This cash dividend marks Pershing Square's first quarterly cash dividend since its initial public offering.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is to be paid on September 18, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2026.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

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