Daily Dividend Report: PEP,SJM,CSX,CMS,SO

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 4 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.92 per share from $5.69 per share, which began with the June 2026 payment. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2026. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2026 marked the company's 54th consecutive annual dividend increase.

J.M. Smucker announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.12 per common share, an increase of two percent. The next dividend will be paid on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 14, 2026. This increase marks the Company's 25th consecutive fiscal year of dividend growth, reflecting the Company's continued commitment to returning value to shareholders.

CSX announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 57 cents per share. It is payable Sept. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on Aug. 7, 2026.

Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 76 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable September 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2026. Every quarter for 79 consecutive years, Southern has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

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