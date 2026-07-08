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Daily Dividend Report: O,MET,EPD,SBUX,MRSH

July 08, 2026 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 673rd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2710 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.252 per share, is payable on August 14, 2026 to stockholders of record as of July 31, 2026.

MetLife announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2026 common stock dividend of $0.5925 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2026.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the second quarter of 2026 of $0.56 per unit, or $2.24 per unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 2.8 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the second quarter of 2025. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, August 14, 2026, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, July 31, 2026.

Starbucks last week announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Marsh today declared a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.900 to $0.990 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record on July 23, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: O,MET,EPD,SBUX,MRSHVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: O,MET,EPD,SBUX,MRSH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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