Daily Dividend Report: OLP,TJX,FTV,CBRL,O,ROK

One Liberty Properties announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026, and represents One Liberty's 134th consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 33 consecutive years.

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.48 per share payable September 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2026.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on July 6, 2026 to common stockholders of record on June 22, 2026.

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 12, 2026 to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2026.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in its common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2710 per share from $0.2705 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.252 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.246 per share.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation authorized the company to expend up to an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of Rockwell Automation common stock. This is in addition to the authorization on Sept. 5, 2024, to repurchase $1 billion worth of common stock, of which approximately $215 million was remaining as of May 31, 2026. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Sept. 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2026. "We remain committed to returning value to our shareholders," said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO. "Over the past five years, we have returned more than $4.6 billion to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases. This underscores our strong financial position and confidence in our long-term growth strategy, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation."

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