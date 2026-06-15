Daily Dividend Report: NYT,ABT,HEI,GGG,MPWR

The New York Times' Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2026.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 63 cents per share. This marks the 410th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $.13 per share semiannual cash dividend, an 8% increase from the prior semiannual cash dividend of $.12 per share, payable on all shares of its Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend marks HEICO's 96th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026 to all shareholders of record on July 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 29.5 cents per common share, payable on August 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2026. The Company has approximately 162.1 million shares outstanding.

Monolithic Power Systems, a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, announced today its second quarter dividend of $2.00 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026.

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