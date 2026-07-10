Daily Dividend Report: NWN,TMO,CVS,R,LH

The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding has declared a quarterly dividend of 49.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2026. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.97 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

CVS Health— has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2026, to holders of record on July 23, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of common stock to be paid on September 18, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 24, 2026. This dividend reflects an 11% or $0.10 increase from the $0.91 cash dividend that Ryder had been paying quarterly since July 2025. his is Ryder's 200th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking 50 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Labcorp Holdings, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2026.

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