Daily Dividend Report: NUE,ADC,AMAT,FDX,BHE

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2026 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2026 and is Nucor's 213th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.267 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.204 per common share, representing a 4.3% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per common share from the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable July 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 10, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 20, 2026. The cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In March 2026, Applied announced a 15-percent increase in the quarterly dividend per share, from $0.46 to $0.53, which more than doubled the dividend per share from four years ago and marked nine consecutive years of dividend increases. With the increase announced in March 2026, Applied has grown its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent over the past decade. Over the past 10 fiscal years, the company has distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today approved a 5% increase in the annual dividend rate on FedEx common stock, after a one-time annual rate adjustment in connection with the spin-off of FedEx Freight. The dividend increase and spin-off adjustment result in an annualized dividend rate of $4.88 for the transition period covering June 1, 2026 through Dec. 31, 2026. Consistent with this update, the Board today also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.22 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable July 7, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2026.

Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026.

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