Daily Dividend Report: NPB,LXFR,KNOP,PAA,PAGP

Northpointe Bancshares, the holding company of Northpointe Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.025 per common share, payable August 4, 2026, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2026.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on August 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2026.

KNOT Offshore Partners announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of US$ 0.075 per common unit. This cash distribution will be paid on August 13, 2026, to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2026.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings announced today their quarterly distributions with respect to the second quarter of 2026 and also announced timing of second quarter 2026 earnings. PAA and PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distributions, each of which will be payable on August 14, 2026, to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on July 31, 2026. PAA Common Units will pay $0.4175, $1.67 per unit on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2026. PAGP Class A Shares will also pay $0.4175 per Class A Share, $1.67 per Class A Share on an annualized basis which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2026.

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