Daily Dividend Report: NNN,SJM,LNT,AON,VMC

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2024. The 2.7% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 35th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years. Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Maintaining a multi-year perspective has kept NNN in position to increase the annual dividend for the 35th consecutive year in 2024. A disciplined capital deployment strategy and a strong, flexible balance sheet have allowed NNN to continue this impressive track record of consistent growth."

J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.06 to $1.08 per common share, an increase of two percent. The next dividend will be paid on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 16, 2024. The Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the 23rd consecutive fiscal year of dividend growth.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share payable on August 15, 2024, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2024. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 315 consecutive quarters since 1946. Alliant Energy Corporation is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

AON, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NNN,SJM,LNT,AON,VMC

