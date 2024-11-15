Daily Dividend Report: NKE,MSI,FDX,WM,HD

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. This represents an increase of 8 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.37 per share. Today's announcement marks the 23rd consecutive year that Nike has increased its quarterly dividend.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $1.09 per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock, in line with the company's continued focus on delivering stockholder value. The dividend is payable January 3, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2024.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share payable Dec. 20, 2024, to stockholders of record on Dec. 6, 2024.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 27, 2024. This is the 151st consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividen

