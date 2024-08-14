Nordson today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 15 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.78 per common share from $0.68. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2024. This increase represents Nordson's 61st consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.250 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.916 per common share from the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable September 16, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Amkor Technology, a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of $0.265 cents per share, payable November 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2024.

Mach Natural Resources announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.90 per common unit. The quarterly cash distribution is to be paid on September 10, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of trading on August 27, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NDSN,ADC,AMKR,NI,MNR

