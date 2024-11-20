Daily Dividend Report: MRK,MKC,GPC,CLX,PEP

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2025. Payment will be made on Jan. 8, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 16, 2024.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.42 to $0.45 per share on its common stocks, payable January 13, 2025 to shareholders of record December 30, 2024. This marks the Company's 101st year of continuous dividend payments and the 39th consecutive year it has increased its quarterly dividend. McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925 and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Genuine Parts, a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar per share on the company's common stock. he dividend is payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2025. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.355 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.42 per share from $5.06 per share, which began with the June 2024 payment. This dividend is payable on January 6, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2024. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2024 marked the company's 52nd consecutive annual dividend increase.

