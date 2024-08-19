The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable September 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2024. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2024 third quarter dividend of seventeen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on September 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2024.

Avnet, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on August 15, 2024, its Board of Directors approved an increase in Avnet's share repurchase authorization, bringing the total amount available for share repurchases to $600 million. The Board also approved a 6% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 25, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2024.

Est—e Lauder will pay a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on September 16, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Cboe Global Markets, the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $500 million of its outstanding common stock and declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024.

The increased third-quarter 2024 dividend, representing a 15 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.55 per share, is payable on September 13, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMM,HAL,AVT,EL,CBOE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.