The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 14, 2025, to stockholders of record on October 2, 2025.

Agilent Technologies today announced a quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Oct. 22, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 30, 2025.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter dividend will be payable on October 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on October 3, 2025.

CVS Health— has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock. The dividend is payable on November 3, 2025, to holders of record on October 23, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Campbell's today declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's capital stock of $0.39 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Nov. 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Oct. 2, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMC,A,CUZ,CVS,CPB

