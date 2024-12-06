Daily Dividend Report: META,ABM,HPE,UTZ,JCI,KRC,AMT

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on December 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2024.

ABM, a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per common share, which is a 18% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share. The increased dividend is payable on February 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025. This will be the Company's 235th consecutive quarterly cash dividend and represents the 57th consecutive year of ABM raising its dividend.

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the company's common stock, payable on January 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2024.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks and a small-cap value and growth Staples equity, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an annual dividend increase from $0.236 to $0.244 per share. The increase is effective as of today, and the Utz Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.061 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on January 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on Jan. 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 23, 2024. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Kilroy Realty announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share payable on January 8, 2025 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.62 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on February 3, 2025 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: META,ABM,HPE,UTZ,JCI,KRC,AMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.