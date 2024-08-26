Daily Dividend Report: M,EGP,JKHY,CINF,WTW

The board of directors of Macy' today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 17.37 cents per share on Macy's common stock, payable October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 10.2% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $1.40 per share from $1.27 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on September 30, 2024. This dividend is the 179th consecutive quarterly cash distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.60 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 29 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 13 years.

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.55 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on September 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 6, 2024.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared an 81-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2024. Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented, "The payment of this dividend in October will complete 64 years of increasing annual cash dividends, an achievement that we believe only seven other public companies in the U.S. can claim."

WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The dividend is payable on or about October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

