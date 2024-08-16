Daily Dividend Report: MDU,FDX,O,HD,HRB

The board of directors of MDU Resources Group has increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 13 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 52 cents per share. This represents a 4% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share. The board continues to target a long-term dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of regulated energy delivery earnings. "MDU Resources remains committed to the transition to a pure-play regulated energy delivery business, and the board supports this evolution with a dividend policy that aligns with our strategic goals," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board. "We have paid uninterrupted dividends for 86 years, and our revised dividend reflects both our disciplined investment strategy and our dedication to stockholder returns." The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2024 to stockholders of record Sept. 12, 2024.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock, in line with the company's continued focus on delivering stockholder value. The dividend is payable October 1, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2024.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 650th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2630 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.156 per share, is payable on September 13, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 3, 2024.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 29, 2024. This is the 150th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

H&R Block announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 17%, representing the seventh increase in seven years. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.375 per share, payable on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2024. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $3.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

