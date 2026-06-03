Daily Dividend Report: MDT,ACM,UNH,RICK,VRT

AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2026.
At its regular quarterly meeting, the UnitedHealth Group Board of Directors authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.32 per share, to be paid on June 23, 2026, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business June 15, 2026.
RCI Hospitality Holdings announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ending June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable June 30, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business June 15, 2026. This marks RCI's 42nd consecutive quarter of paying cash dividends. Over that time, the quarterly dividend has increased by 166.7% from $0.03 per share since it was initiated in the fiscal 2016 second quarter.
Vertiv Holdings, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on June 25, 2026, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on June 15, 2026.
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