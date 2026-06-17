Daily Dividend Report: MA,DELL,STWD,USB,THO

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 87 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 7, 2026 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2026.

Dell Technologies announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per common share, which will be payable on July 31 to shareholders of record as of July 21.

Starwood Property Trust, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.08 per common share.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its June 16, 2026, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2026.

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