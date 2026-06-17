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Daily Dividend Report: MA,DELL,STWD,USB,THO

June 17, 2026 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 87 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 7, 2026 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2026.

Dell Technologies announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per common share, which will be payable on July 31 to shareholders of record as of July 21.

Starwood Property Trust, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.08 per common share.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its June 16, 2026, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: MA,DELL,STWD,USB,THOVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MA,DELL,STWD,USB,THO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MA
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